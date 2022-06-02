|
Private Equity Holding AG: Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors
Private Equity Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
NEWS RELEASE
Zug, June 2, 2022
Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors
At the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG held on June 2, 2022 in Zug, the shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors.
Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz were re-elected to the Board of Directors for another one-year period. Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz were elected to the compensation committee for another one-year period.
Further, KPMG AG, Zurich, was re-elected as statutory auditors and KBT Treuhand AG, Zurich, was re-elected as independent proxy for a period of one year.
PEH will continue its distribution policy with a payment of CHF 2.00 per share, one half distributed from the capital contribution reserves and one half as ordinary dividend from voluntary retained earnings. In addition, the AGM voted for a capital decrease by cancellation of 200'000 treasury shares.
The agenda items and the proposals of the Board of Directors were published on www.peh.ch, a presentation has been added.
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch
