Private Equity Spent the Most it Ever Has on Today's Election

Private equity financiers have contributed a record nearly $150 million to this year's midterm election races, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, ensuring that one of finance's most powerful sectors will continue to have the ear of legislators both inside and outside The Beltway.