Private Equity's Opaque World

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Brendan Ballou is a federal prosecutor and special counsel at the Department of Justice, where he led the antitrust division's work on private equity. He's also authored a new book, Plunder: Private Equity's Plan to Pillage America.Motley Fool producer Ricky Mulvey caught up with him to talk about:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading