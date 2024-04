Private health insurance market grows by £385m in a year amid NHS crisis

Demand for private treatment booms as NHS waiting lists remain long, while more people also sign up for dental cover Britain’s health cover market has grown by £385m in a year as the NHS crisis prompted more people to seek out private medical treatment and demand for dental insurance increased, according to a report.The total health cover market, including medical and dental insurance and cash plans, grew 6.1% to £6.7bn in 2022, the latest year for which figures are available, according to the health data provider LaingBuisson. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel