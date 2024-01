Private rents in Great Britain hit record high, data shows

Rightmove says average advertised price outside London is up 9.2% on a year ago despite fall in some regionsAverage private rents in Great Britain have climbed to new record highs, though in some regions there has been a small fall in the amount new tenants are being asked to pay, data shows.The typical advertised private rent outside London for new properties coming on to the market rose to a record £1,280 a calendar month in the final quarter of 2023, according to the property website Rightmove. That is £2 higher than the £1,278 figure recorded in the third quarter – a sign that rental growth is slowing. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel