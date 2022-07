Private rents in UK reach record highs, with 20% rises in Manchester

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Prices adding to cost of living crisis blamed on demand exceeding supply and rising interest ratesAverage private rents in Britain have hit record highs, jumping by more than 20% in some areas such as Manchester , new data shows.The average advertised rent outside London is 11.8% higher than a year ago, while in the capital it is up by 15.8%, according to the property website Rightmove. Continue reading...