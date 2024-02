Private tenants in Scotland face ‘big rent rises and mass evictions’ from April

Campaigners say renters served notices of increases of 30% to 60% in advance of cap and other emergency protections endingPrivate tenants in Scotland are facing big rent rises and mass evictions as emergency protections expire at the end of next month, campaigners have warned.The Scottish government has “in effect rubber-stamped rent increases from April”, says Ruth Gilbert, the national campaigns chair of the Scotland-wide tenants’ union Living Rent, while transitional measures are inadequate and confusing, leaving many unaware what their legal rights are. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel