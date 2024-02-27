27.02.2024 12:36:10

Privia Health Q4 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Sees Annual Revenue Below View - Update

For the full year, Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA) expects revenue of $1.600 billion to $1.675 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $3.24 billion.

Q4 Results:

Privia Health revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.8 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $17.8 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Privia Health Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.3 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $440.8 million from $364.4 million last year.

Privia Health Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.8 Mln. vs. $17.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.02 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $440.8 Mln vs. $364.4 Mln last year.

