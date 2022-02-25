Privo Technologies, Inc. Awarded $2.5M from National Cancer Institute for its Intraoperative Treatment of Solid Tumors

PEABODY, Mass., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privo Technologies, Inc. ("Privo", "the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on optimizing state-of-the-art oncology treatments announced today that it has received $2.5M grant as part of National Cancer Institute's Notice of Special Interest announcement.

The award supports the first-in-man clinical study of Privo's PRV211 Intraoperative Anti-Cancer Treatment. It is used for all solid tumors to eliminate any remining cancer cells post-surgical resection. The intraoperative treatment would be applied to the tumor bed immediately following tumor resection to eliminate micrometastases and treat nearby lymph nodes. PRV211 is a sterile derivative of the PRV nanoengineered platform technology which safely and effectively deliver locoregional anticancer treatments.

"Privo Technologies is thankful for the continued support by the NCI in the development of the PRV Platform," said Manijeh Goldberg, PhD, CEO of Privo Technologies, Inc. "Privo Technologies seeks to transform the standard of care for treating solid tumors. Surgeons have a challenging balancing act – cut out too much and damage functionality, remove too little and risk leaving tumor cells behind."

The clinical trial will initially enroll patients with advanced head and neck cancer and will then recruit patients with other solid tumors. Privo plans to open enrollment for this study in 2022.

About Privo Technologies, Inc.

Privo Technologies, Inc. (Privo) is a phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform standard of care for treating solid tumors by offering safer and more effective alternatives. Privo is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts and has raised over $16M to-date in non-dilutive funding.

Privo's lead asset, PRV111 has been shown to be effective in patients with head and neck cancer in several hospitals across the US during a safety and efficacy Phase I/II clinical study, dramatically reducing tumor volume without any systemic toxicity. For additional information on Privo Technologies, Inc. please visit www.privotechnologies.com.

About the National Cancer Institute (NCI)

NCI leads the National Cancer Program and NIH's efforts to dramatically reduce the prevalence of cancer and improve the lives of cancer patients and their families, through research into prevention and cancer biology, the development of new interventions, and the training and mentoring of new researchers. For more information about cancer, please visit the NCI website at cancer.gov or call NCI's contact center, the Cancer Information Service, at 1-800-4-CANCER (1-800-422-6237).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/privo-technologies-inc-awarded-2-5m-from-national-cancer-institute-for-its-intraoperative-treatment-of-solid-tumors-301490290.html

SOURCE Privo Technologies