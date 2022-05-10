Priya Giuliani Joins Guidehouse as Partner in Global Investigations and Compliance Practice

Senior expert in financial crime investigations & compliance, forensic accounting and asset recovery to be based in UK

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse , a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, today announced the appointment of Priya Giuliani as a partner in the firm's Global Investigations and Compliance practice, based in the UK and effective immediately.

In her role, Giuliani will work with clients to identify and remediate issues with financial crime systems and controls, while maintaining adherence with evolving money laundering regulations. She will also play an instrumental role in expanding Guidehouse's global presence in the UK and throughout Europe.

A forensic accountant specialising in financial crime investigations and compliance, with more than 25 years' experience, Giuliani is a recognised and sought-after expert on challenges facing financial institutions, regulators and law enforcement agencies. She has led a variety of engagements from small risk assessments to large regulatory investigations and has written several expert reports for use in legal proceedings.

"We couldn't be more excited to add Priya to our rich and deep pool of professionals focused on helping clients address an increasingly complex and evolving regulatory environment," said Salvatore LaScala, partner and head of the Global Investigations Practice at Guidehouse. "In a world of risk, Priya stands out not only for her expertise on financial crime, but also her commitment to improving corporate cultures and enhancing customer experiences. An experienced Skilled Person in the UK focusing on Controls and Risk Management Frameworks, as well as Financial Crime, Priya will play an integral role in guiding clients through challenging investigations, including s166 appointments instructed by the Financial Conduct Authority."

Prior to joining Guidehouse, Giuliani most recently led the UK Financial Crime Risk Management team at Promontory Financial Group, an IBM company, where she worked with several UK branches and subsidiaries of high-risk jurisdiction banks to assess their financial crime systems and controls, including s166 engagements. Giuliani has also held multiple senior roles at KPMG during the course of her career, including as partner focused on Forensic and Risk Consulting and chief operating officer of KPMG Forensic.

From 2004 to 2005, Giuliani held the distinction of being seconded to the UK Assets Recovery Agency as its first in-house forensic accountant, where she advised on civil recovery and criminal confiscation cases and set up key processes and training to assist investigations on issues involving financial analysis.

"Financial institutions rarely face compliance challenges or investigations that remain isolated to a single jurisdiction" added Ellen Zimiles, pa rtner and Financial Services segment leader at Guidehouse. "In a globalised and highly connected world, risks in one jurisdiction often spread throughout the organisation and can involve complex investigations involving multiple regulatory bodies at once. Priya brings a wealth of experience navigating these complexities and I am excited for her to assist our clients, particularly those with operations in the UK. I speak for the entire Guidehouse team in offering her a warm welcome."

"I am thrilled to begin working at Guidehouse and with our client partners on issues that remain top of mind for financial services executives, particularly investigations that pose a serious reputational and business risk," said Giuliani. "Guidehouse is uniquely positioned to help clients identify, remediate. and prevent a wide array of financial crime challenges. Its wealth of expertise, experience and broad geographic presence provides clients with peace of mind that they are working with the right partner—and I look forward to contributing to those efforts."

Giuliani holds an ICA International Diploma in Anti Money Laundering, is an Accredited Counter Fraud Specialist, and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. She holds a BSc (Honors) in Computer and Management Sciences from the University of Warwick.

