PRMA Plastic Surgery Celebrates 25 Years of Providing Advanced Breast Reconstruction

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRMA Plastic Surgery, a world leader in advanced breast reconstruction, celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday, September 20th, 2019.

Twenty-five years ago, co-founders Dr. Peter Ledoux and Dr. Steven Pisano set out to change the lives of women affected by breast cancer by providing the most advanced forms of breast reconstruction to the San Antonio community.

Today, PRMA Plastic Surgery specializes in advanced breast reconstruction techniques with a focus on natural reconstruction using the patient's own tissue, restoring breast sensation following a mastectomy through sensory nerve reconstruction, and surgical treatment options for patients suffering from debilitating effects of lymphedema.

Unlike traditional tissue "flap" techniques, PRMA specializes in procedures that preserve the patient's muscle. This helps patients maintain their muscle function long term and makes recovery from surgery easier and faster.

The preferred reconstructive technique at PRMA, the DIEP flap, is the most advanced "natural" breast reconstruction option available today. Using the patient's abdominal skin and fat to reconstruct a new breast, the DIEP flap procedure preserves the abdominal muscle, unlike the similar TRAM flap. Since all the abdominal muscle is saved, patients feel less pain after surgery, enjoy a faster recovery, and have a lower risk of abdominal complications such as bulging or hernia.

"It is an absolute honor to celebrate the 25th anniversary of PRMA. What started out as a small dream has transformed into something much larger than I could have imagined. We are blessed to have such an amazing team and I look forward to see how this practice transforms over the next 25 years," stated Dr. Steven Pisano.

Dr. Peter Ledoux followed by saying, "This 25 years has gone by fast. What an honor to be a part of this team who has the same heart and goal of rebuilding lives after breast cancer."

To date, PRMA has performed over 9000 breast reconstruction surgeries, including over 8000 microsurgical free flap procedures, making PRMA one of the busiest breast reconstruction practices in the world.

Since opening their doors in 1994, PRMA has grown to include a team of seven surgeons with two locations and is one of the most renowned breast reconstruction centers in the world.

About PRMA

PRMA Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, Texas, specializes in state-of-the-art breast reconstruction. Procedures offered include the DIEP flap, SIEA flap, thigh flaps, buttock flaps, fat grafting, lymphedema surgery, sensory nerve reconstruction and nipple-sparing mastectomy. PRMA is in-network for most US insurance plans and routinely welcomes patients from across the globe.

PRMA's Mission

We are dedicated to promoting an environment of compassion, concern and support for every patient regardless of social or economic status and regardless of type of insurance. We will strive to not only support the patient and their family but also to support each other as the ever-changing field of medicine becomes more complex. Honesty and integrity, compassion and caring, make up the foundation of PRMA and at no point shall these principles be compromised.

