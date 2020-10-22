Pro Football Retired Players Association Partners with Creatitive to Develop Social Media Workshop for Retired NFL Players

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national membership organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, is establishing an online social media workshop for its members, set to launch in January 2021. PFRPA has teamed up with Creatitive, an Arizona-based sports digital branding and marketing agency, to design and facilitate the workshop.

"We're excited to work with Creatitive to develop the PFRPA Social Media Workshop for our members, especially during a time when people are connecting online more than ever," said Bob Schmidt, executive director/CEO of PFRPA. "At PFRPA, we're dedicated to providing retired players unique opportunities to hone skills that support their aspirations after retirement. Through this workshop, we hope to help them succeed as they engage and grow their influence on social media."

PFRPA members who join the live, two-hour workshop will learn social media best practices and receive training on relevant topics, such as creating social media content, building an online audience and strengthening their influence. Participants will also get access to resources, including an online community where they can network with fellow former athletes working to develop their brands.

"It's an honor to partner with an organization that cares greatly about retired athletes," said Creatitive's CEO/creative director, Zach Colman. "Creatitive believes that an athlete's passion and drive for sports can go far beyond the field. Online networks are a major driving force for brand equity, and we want to help retired players use that power to build fan loyalty. By the end of the workshop, players will have a better understanding of how their stories and their voices can add value to their brands as they continue to grow off the field."

PFRPA, which was initially created to support players that retired before the 2013 NFL season, recently announced the expansion of its membership to all former players, regardless of when they retired. PFRPA currently offers dental and vision insurance to its original membership group. The PFRPA Social Media Workshop will be one of the first programs offered to extended membership.

"I'm incredibly pleased that PFRPA continues to identify new opportunities that retired NFL players find helpful and also have positive effects on their lives," said PFRPA Board Member Mike Haynes. "The social media workshop will be a worthwhile program, and I'm excited about the impact it will have on retired players of all ages."

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. To date, more than 10,500 retired players and more than 2,800 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

