Pro Medicus Aktie
WKN: 591723 / ISIN: AU000000PME8
|
12.02.2026 07:55:56
Pro Medicus H1 Profit, Revenue Climb
(RTTNews) - Pro Medicus Limited (PME.AX), a health imaging company, on Thursday reported higher profit for the first half, driven mainly by higher revenue and a significant increase in fair value movements on other financial assets.
Profit before income tax surged to A$243.3 million from A$73.27 million a year earlier.
The company recorded a gain of A$149.04 million from fair value movements on financial assets, compared with A$166,000 last year.
Excluding one-time items, underlying profit before tax increased 29.7% to A$90.7 million from A$69.9 million a year ago.
Net income for the period rose to A$171.22 million or 163.60 cents per share from A$51.75 million or 49.44 cents per share in the corresponding period of 2024.
Revenue for the half-year increased to A$128.94 million from A$100.79 million a year earlier, supported by higher income from contracts with customers and growth in interest income.
The company has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 32 cents per share payable on March 20.
