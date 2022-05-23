+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
23.05.2022 09:00:00

Pro Music Rights, Inc., one of the world's largest music licensing companies, announces licensing agreement with Tiktok

NAPLES, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Music Rights ("PMR"), one of the world's largest music licensing companies, is pleased to announce that it has granted the well-known video service TikTok a license that will allow its users to create videos which include music from Pro Music Rights' extensive repertoire. The agreement will enable TikTok to offer PMR's more than 2,500,000 works to its users. Jake P. Noch, CEO of Pro Music Rights, said that he is very pleased to enter into the relationship with TikTok. "I think that TikTok is a wonderful platform and will be an outstanding online venue to expand the audience for our music, since it is routinely used by millions all over the world," said Mr. Noch.

US-Based Public Performance Rights Society Pro Music Rights Reaches a 7.4% Market Share https://promusicrights.com (PRNewsfoto/Pro Music Rights)

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Pro Music Rights is the 5th ever formed public performance rights organization (PRO) in the United States. Its licensees include such notable companies as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, & hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States and that represents over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Rich The Kid, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, & countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-music-rights-inc-one-of-the-worlds-largest-music-licensing-companies-announces-licensing-agreement-with-tiktok-301551848.html

SOURCE Pro Music Rights

