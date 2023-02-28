PROACTIS SA - Press release - 28.02.2023 new CEO

Evolution of PROACTIS SA Governance

SURESNES, France – (28 February 2023) — Under the terms of the annual general meeting of the company PROACTIS SA (ISIN code: FR0004052561) which took place today and of a meeting of the board of directors which was held at the end of said meeting, it was acted the following:

1. the resignation of Mr. Timothy Sykes from his directorships, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of PROACTIS SA with effect from today, and

2. the appointment of Mr. Stephen Line as Director and new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PROACTIS SA as of today and for a period of six years.

Stephen Line has served as COO of the PROACTIS group since June 2022. A presentation of Stephen Line is available on the PROACTIS SA website.

As a result of these changes, the Board of Directors of PROACTIS SA is made up of three members: Messrs. Stephen Line (term of mandate expiring at the end of the shareholders meeting which will decide on the accounts for the 2028 financial year) and Richard Hughes (term of mandate expiring at the end of the shareholders meeting which will vote on the financial statements for the 2026 financial year) and Ms. Rachel Rollinson (term of mandate expiring at the end of the shareholders meeting which will vote on the financial statements for the 2023 financial year).

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has major operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

