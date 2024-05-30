PROACTIS SA -Press release 30.05.2024 (postponing publication AFR)

Postponement of the publication of the results and the Annual Financial Report fiscal year ended 31 January 2024

SURESNES, France – (30 May 2024) — PROACTIS SA (ISIN code: FR0004052561) announces the postponement of the publication, initially scheduled for May 31, 2024, of its consolidated annual results and of the Annual Financial Report for the period ended January 31, 2024.

This postponement is linked to a short additional time required to allow Proactis Group UK auditors to finalize their limited procedures.

PROACTIS SA has already taken the necessary steps to finalize the documents as soon as possible and distribute them on its website.

PROACTIS SA will soon announce the next publication dates by way of a press release.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com



