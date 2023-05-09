|
09.05.2023 22:26:25
ProAssurance Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ProAssurance Corp. (PRA):
Earnings: -$6.2 million in Q1 vs. -$3.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q1 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ProAssurance Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.1 million or -$0.15 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $315.8 million in Q1 vs. $335.6 million in the same period last year.
