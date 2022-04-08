|
ProAssurance Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Results Release and Conference Call
ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange trading on Monday, May 9, 2022.
ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 to discuss the results, and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing either (844) 200-6205 (toll free) or (646) 904-5544 (local), and international investors may dial +1 (929) 526-1599. The access code for all attendees is 228317. The conference call will also be webcast through the Investor Relations section of ProAssurance.com.
A telephone replay of the call will be available through at least Tuesday, May 17, 2022 using access code 315312. Investors in the United States may dial either (866) 813-9403 (toll free), and international investors may dial +44 (204) 525-0658. A replay will be available through at least May 10, 2023 at ProAssurance.com.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance. ProAssurance Group is rated "A” (Excellent) by AM Best; NORCAL Group is rated "A-” (Excellent) by AM Best. ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated "A-” (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.
For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.
