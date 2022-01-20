ProAssurance Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results Release and Conference Call

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange trading on Monday, February 21, 2022.

ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 am et on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 to discuss the results, and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing either (844) 200-6205 (toll free) or (646) 904-5544 (local), and international investors may dial +1 (929) 526-1599. The access code for all attendees is 548776. The conference call will also be webcast through the Investor Relations section of ProAssurance.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through at least Tuesday, March 1, 2022 using access code 575641. Investors in the United States may dial either (866) 813-9403 (toll free) or (929) 458-6194 (local), and international investors may dial +44 (204) 525-0658. A replay will be available on the internet through at least February 21, 2023 at ProAssurance.com. ProAssurance will make a podcast of the call available on its website.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance.

ProAssurance Group is rated "A” (Excellent) by AM Best; NORCAL Group is rated "A-” (Excellent) by AM Best. ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries (excluding NORCAL Group) are rated "A-” (Strong) by Fitch Ratings. For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought-provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

