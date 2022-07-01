|
01.07.2022 17:00:00
ProAssurance Second Quarter 2022 Results Release and Teleconference
ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange trading on Monday, August 8, 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005039/en/
ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 to discuss the results and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing either (844) 200-6205 (toll free) or (646) 904-5544 (local), and international investors may dial +1 (929) 526-1599. The access code for all attendees is 466956. The conference call will also be webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/617855902.
A telephone replay of the call will be available through at least Tuesday, August 16, 2022. US-based investors my access the replay by dialing (866) 813-9403 (toll free) or (929) 458-6194, and international investors may dial +44 (204) 525-0658. The access code for all attendees is 406681. A replay will be available through at least August 9, 2023 at ProAssurance.com.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance. ProAssurance Group is rated "A” (Excellent) by AM Best; NORCAL Group is rated "A-” (Excellent) by AM Best. ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated "A-” (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.
For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.
