|
06.12.2022 23:46:55
Probe Metals, Midland make polymetallic discovery at La Peltrie in Quebec
Probe Metals (TSXV: PRB) and Midland Exploration (TSXV: MD) have announced a new copper-gold-silver-molybdenum discovery at the La Peltrie project within Quebec’s Detour Lake region, with hole LAP-22-012 drilling 345 metres of 0.2% copper equivalent from near surface.The wide zone is open laterally and at depth at La Peltrie, which Probe holds in a joint venture with Midland.Shorter highlight intervals from hole LAP-22-012 include 12 metres of 0.5% copper and 3.6 grams gold per tonne from 137 metres, and 3.7 metres of 1% copper and 6.4 grams gold from 142 metres.According to Probe, the breadth of the discovery found in LAP-22-012 indicates the potential for a large mineralized system. The company plans to follow up on this system with additional drilling in 2023.“The scale of the intercept gives us encouragement that it was a long-lived system with potential for high-grade deposits along strike,” said David Palmer, president and CEO of Probe. “The results of these programs have re-affirmed the potential of the La Peltrie projects to host large mineralized systems.”While Probe only released results from one hole of seven drilled at La Peltrie, Laurentian Bank Securities’ mining analyst Barry Allan was positive on the discovery. “This intercept is the first tangible evidence of a potentially significant area of copper-gold mineralization,” he wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.Two other drill holes from the Lower Detour Zone 58N shear splay identified gold intercepts of 1 metre grading 0.5 gram gold from 355 metres (hole LAP-22-013), and 1 metre of 0.2 gram gold from 364 metres (hole LAP-22-014).Probe’s Detour Quebec project covers 777 sqkm along the Detour Gold trend, following the lateral extensions of Canada’s second largest gold mine at Detour Lake, operated by Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM). It wholly owns the Detour Quebec Main and North properties, while it holds the Gaudet-Fenelon and the La Peltrie sites in joint ventures with Midland.For the 2022 field season, Probe announced up to 10,000 metres of drilling was to be completed at La Peltrie, with targets determined through IP tomography and geochemical surveys. In 2021, the company drilled targets on the Gaudet-Fenelon property but did not release results from that program.Probe’s share price currently sits at C$1.26 per share, but Laurentian Bank targets an eventual C$5 price based on a recently completed preliminary economic assessment of Probe’s Val d’Or gold project.Probe’s shares have traded in a 52-week window of C$1.09 and C$2.33. The company has a market cap of C$193.8 million.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Midland Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Midland Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discovery Holdings LtdShs
|6,21
|-11,89%
|LA Holdings Co.,Ltd Registered Shs
|3 465,00
|-1,00%
|Midland Holdings LtdShs
|0,07
|1,45%
|Probe Metals Inc
|0,87
|1,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste und Rezessionssorgen: US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX verbuchte Verluste -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex schaffte am Vormittag nur kurzzeitig den Sprung ins Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.