ProBiora Healthᵀᴹ reports that probiotics aren't just for the gut anymore

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Probiotics have long been an accepted preventative therapy to improve digestive health. New studies substantiate the effectiveness of oral-care probiotics to maximize teeth and gum health. What is the difference between digestive and oral-care probiotics? While the science behind both is simple – utilizing naturally occurring positive bacteria to improve health - the bacterial strains and purpose of each is vastly different.

"Oral-care probiotics are designed specifically to balance the bacteria in the mouth, similarly to how traditional probiotics work in the gut," says Sam Low, D.D.S., M.S., M.Ed. "Oral-care probiotics can be one of the easiest and most effective way to maintain good dental hygiene."

When the "gut" loses "good" bacteria, digestive probiotics can help the body replace them. These probiotics include live microorganisms, and when taken in sufficient amounts, they can help restore the natural balance of gut bacteria. As a result, health benefits may follow.

Oral-care probiotics also rebalance naturally occurring positive bacteria, but it's important to note the differences in available options. While many contain bacteria strains found in sinuses the throat, there is just one brand, ProBiora Healthᵀᴹ, which balances the positive bacteria in the mouth with ProBiora3® a patented blend of three strains naturally occurring in the mouth: Streptococcus oralis KJ3®, Streptococcus uberis KJ2®, and Streptococcus rattus JH145®. Available in a mint form, when dissolved under the tongue the beneficial bacteria colonize on tooth surfaces and along the gum line, supporting gum and tooth health. This naturally occurring process crowds out harmful bacteria which can lead to decay, gum disease and resulting bad breath.

Many factors can lead to the imbalance of bacteria in the mouth. "The natural balance of beneficial bacteria can be depleted by diet, stress, medication, illness or other factors," reports Lisa. F. Mallonee, MPH, RDH, RD LD and dental professor at Caruth School of Dental Hygiene in Dallas. "The healthy balance can be restored by the addition of oral-care probiotics to an oral hygiene regimen."

"We've seen many patients get very positive results with the addition of oral-care probiotics to an oral hygiene regimen," says Dr. Barb McClatchie, a dentist who practices in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. McClatchie has used oral-care probiotics in her practice for more than a decade. "Oral-care probiotics are very easy to use, so compliance is generally quite good."

Children can also benefit from oral-care probiotics. According to Mark L. Cannon, D.D.S., M.S and research coordinator of the residency program at Ann and Robert Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, "Dental professionals should adopt oral-care probiotic therapy as one of the most effective cavity* preventive measures in children." (*nee: caries)

These brief videos with dental professionals highlight the benefits of oral-care probiotics:

Difference Between Probiotics for the Gut and Probiotics for the Mouth

The Three Strains of ProBiora3

For more research studies on oral-care probiotics and clinical information visit The Knowledge Library at ProBiora Health.

