Probo Medical Acquires Canute Medical

TAMPA, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Probo Medical ("Probo"), a leading global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and service, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Canute Medical ("Canute"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Canute, incorporated in 2012, is a leading service provider for installation, de-installation, removals, and remarketing of pre-owned medical equipment such as MRI, CT, X-Ray and Gamma Cameras for clients around the world. Based in Oakville, Ontario, Canute is led today by Ben Rice and supported by a team of medical equipment professionals with a deep understanding of the large imaging equipment markets.

"We're fortunate to have Ben and his team at Canute join the Probo family as they will add tremendous expertise to our team," said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo Medical. "With this expansion, we look forward to growing our presence in Canada with a recognized team in the industry."

Ben Rice, Director of Canute Medical, "Aligning with Probo connects the Canute team to a platform that will enhance our services for customers. We see a great opportunity ahead for the expansion of the solutions we can bring to the market."

Probo Medical is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm with more than 40 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally.

About Probo Medical

Probo Medical is a diversified supplier of refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment. Traditionally focused on ultrasound probes and probe repair, Probo Medical expanded into ultrasound system, C-arm, MRI, CT, X-Ray, Mammography, Fluoroscopy, MRI & CT Pods product lines, offering sales, service, rental, and repair. For more information about Probo Medical, visit http://www.probomedical.com/. For more information about the statistics of Probo Medical's rankings for Inc. 5000, visit https://www.inc.com/profile/probo-medical .

About Canute Medical

Canute Medical is a leading service provider for installation, de-installation, removals, and remarketing of pre-owned medical equipment such as MRI, CT, X-Ray and Gamma Cameras for clients around the world. Established in 2012, the Canute team is based in Oakville, Ontario, and performs its services globally as an experienced solution for conducting a variety of engineering projects and maximizing cost savings via private treaty sales. For more information on Canute Medical, please visit https://canute.ca/about/

