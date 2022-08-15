Probo Medical Acquires Mi Healthcare

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Probo Medical ("Probo"), a leading global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair, and service, announced the acquisition of Mi Healthcare. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1995, Mi Healthcare is a Liverpool, United Kingdom-based provider of medical imaging equipment and services to public and private healthcare facilities across the UK. Mi Healthcare's team provides ultrasound and x-ray sales, rental and service solutions across the UK with offices in both England and Scotland. Mi Healthcare is led today by Tim Dickinson and Mark Edwards.

With the acquisition of Mi Healthcare, Probo will extend the reach of its diagnostic imaging equipment sales, rentals and service capabilities throughout the UK. Mi Healthcare's 25-year track record of quality in the diagnostic imaging sector have positioned it as a leading partner for Probo's continued European expansion.

"Our partnership with Probo will provide a deeper and more comprehensive solution set for our customers, as well as opportunities to best support our growing team," said Tim Dickinson, Founder of Mi Healthcare. Mi Healthcare's CEO, Mark Edwards, continued, "We have long known the Probo team, and we are excited for the future of bringing Mi Healthcare into the Probo family. The combination with Probo connects us to a significant platform that allows both organizations to grow faster together, and brings a set of resources to our customers and employees that is unmatched in our sector."

"Mi Healthcare is well-known in the UK market as a high-quality service provider for their customers with longstanding relationships that evidence that commitment to quality," said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo. "As we look to harness the shared expertise and collaboration between our teams, we are excited at what this combination will bring to both Probo and Mi Healthcare's customers."

Probo Medical is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm with more than 40 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally.

About Probo Medical

Probo Medical is a diversified supplier of refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment sales, service, rental, repair and installation of a vast array of imaging equipment, including ultrasound, c-arm, x-ray, mammography, fluoroscopy, MRI and CT. For more information about Probo Medical, visit http://www.probomedical.com/.

PHOTOS: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1f1IVD30IL35kfg1stYekh6e2pZRt7gBX?usp=sharing

About Mi Healthcare

Mi Healthcare provides diagnostic imaging equipment sales, maintenance and servicing to NHS trusts and private health organizations across the UK. For more information about Mi Healthcare, visit https://www.mihealthcare.co.uk/.

