Procedure for the payment of AB Amber Grid dividends for 2023

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The general meeting of Amber Grid shareholders held on the 30th of April, 2024 adopted a decision on the distribution of the company profit for 2023 and the payment of an EUR 0,1131 dividend per share.

Dividends will be paid out from the 28th of May, 2024 in the following order:

• to the shareholders, whose Amber Grid shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

• to the shareholders, whose Amber Grid shares on behalf of the company are accounted by the authorized custodian AB SEB bankas, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts with AB SEB bankas or the accounts (IBAN) with other bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of AB SEB bankas).

Dividends paid in 2024 will be taxed as follows:

• dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent;

• dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 15 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.

Residents of the foreign countries, which have concluded agreements on Avoidance of Double Taxation with the Republic of Lithuania, could take advantage of reduced tariffs provided by such agreements by submitting Claim for Reduction or Exemption from the Anticipatory Tax Withheld at Source, form FR0021 (DAS-1). The form should be completed following the law requirements and presented to Amber Grid together with the broker’s confirmation by the 23rd of May, 2024.

For additional information on pay out of the dividends please contact AB SEB bankas, phone number +370 5 268 28 00 (web page: www.seb.lt).

More information:

Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt