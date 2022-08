Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Popular stocks are usually popular for a reason, but sometimes, the very popularity of a stock can lure investors into complacency. Remember, Kodak was once one of the biggest, most popular stocks in the world, yet it still managed to go bankrupt in 2012 after failing to anticipate or adapt to digital photography. That's not to say these five stocks will go bankrupt (although one may need to raise more money soon). Still, investors in these widely owned stocks should be aware of some difficult competitive and macroeconomic challenges facing each. Both AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are very popular with dividend investors. In fact, many "conservative" equity portfolios built for retirees contain these two names. But should they?