Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rough time in the stock market over the past year and even good companies with lots of long-term potential experienced massive share price sell-offs right alongside not-so-great companies. That makes finding good stocks to buy and hold over the long term that much more difficult. So to help sort out some of the proverbial wheat from the chaff, here are five popular stocks that many investors should be cautious about right now: Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading