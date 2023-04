Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT), and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) are some of the more popular stocks among retail investors. With the exception of Editas Medicine, all of them appear on the Top 100 most popular list among users of the Robinhood Markets trading platform. Editas has gotten a lot of attention from growth investors because of the possibilities of its CRISPR-editing therapies.Being popular is not the same as being fundamentally sound, though. Netflix's shares are down only 4% over the past year, but the other four stocks are all down more than 50% over the past 12 months. That's because all five companies face challenges that make their stocks dangerous choices. Here's why investors may be interested in these five stocks and some reasons why maybe they shouldn't be.Continue reading