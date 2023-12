Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

Many investors reaped big profits by chasing high-flying stocks during the meme stock rally in 2021. Unfortunately, investors who got greedy also ended up holding the bag as rising interest rates popped their bubbly valuations over the past two years.As interest rates stabilize, we're seeing the bulls rush back toward some of those stocks -- including C3.ai (NYSE: AI), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). However, investors should still proceed with caution and recognize the potential weaknesses in these five ultra-popular stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel