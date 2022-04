Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultrapopular Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In her popular book The Scout Mindset, Julia Galef offers an insightful test for whether we are processing new information with an open mind. For statements that support your belief, are you asking yourself, "Do I have to believe this?" or are you asking yourself, "Is this true?" It's as applicable to stocks as anything else.Many shareholders of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) cling to the stories of how things can go right. But there is plenty that can go wrong. Caution is warranted for these popular stocks. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading