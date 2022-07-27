|
27.07.2022 14:02:00
Proceed With Caution When Considering This Ultra-Popular Energy Stock
Oil prices have been bouncing around quite a bit of late, but they remain at a fairly high level. That's good news for energy producers like ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), where the top and bottom lines are tied directly to oil and natural gas prices. Investors are benefiting, too, from this company's huge dividend, which includes a performance-based "variable return of cash" component. Before you line up to buy the stock, however, make sure you understand just how ConocoPhillips sets its dividend.ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) have distinguished themselves in the energy sector by providing investors with regular annual dividend increases. Both are Dividend Aristocrats at this point, with hikes in both good and bad markets alike. Notably, they both have modest leverage and use their balance sheets to support their dividends and capital investment plans during the inevitable lean years in the highly cyclical energy sector. Dividend consistency through turbulence is a key selling point for these stocks.ConocoPhillips is close to the polar opposite of this approach. It isn't that ConocoPhillips is over-leveraged -- its debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38 times is only slightly higher than Exxon's 0.28 times and Chevron's 0.2 times. And well below a heavily leveraged industry name like BP (NYSE: BP), which sits at 0.95 times on this metric. The difference is the way ConocoPhillips views its dividend.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Aussagen und Bilanzsaison im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt deutlich tiefer -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Börsen Asiens beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost war mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz beobachtet worden.