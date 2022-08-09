Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 12:51:00

Proceed With Caution When Considering This Ultra Popular EV Stock

Investors are about to find out in which electric vehicle (EV) camp Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) resides. Is it a struggling start-up like Lucid Group that is about to lower its production estimates for the second time this year? Or is it a budding juggernaut that will soon dominate its niche markets like Tesla? The company will likely offer some clues when it reports its second-quarter financial update this Thursday, Aug. 11. Whether the update moves the stock up or down in the short term, investors should be wary of the potential news and proceed deliberately with any thoughts of investing in Rivian. When Rivian reported its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings in February 2022, it told investors that it would only be able to produce 25,000 vehicles for the full year even though it already had equipment and processes in place at its Illinois factory to support the production of 50,000. That was due to supply chain constraints that had limited the availability of parts and materials needed for both its R1 platform consumer trucks as well as the electric delivery vehicles (EDVs) ordered by Amazon. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Inflationsdaten: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Dienstag in Rot. Die Börsen Asiens konnten sich auch am Dienstag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen