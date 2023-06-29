|
29.06.2023 16:35:56
Proceedings at the Annual General Meeting
Company announcement no. 6, 2023/24
Allerød, 29 June 2023
Proceedings at the Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Matas A/S was held on Thursday, 29 June 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (CEST) at Scandic Spectrum, Kalvebod Brygge 10, DK-1568 Copenhagen V.
Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting
- The report by the Board of Directors on the financial year 2022/23 was noted by the general meeting
- The audited annual report for the financial year 2022/23 was adopted
- The general meeting approved the distribution of profits in accordance with the adopted annual report for the financial year 2022/23, including distribution of dividends of DKK 2.00 per share of a nominal value of DKK 2.50. Dividends are expected to be paid on 4 July 2023
- Members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management were discharged of liability
- The remuneration report for the financial year 2022/23 was approved in the advisory vote
- The remuneration to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2023/24 was approved
Elections and composition of the Board of Directors
- Lars Vinge Frederiksen, Henrik Taudorf Lorensen, Mette Maix, Birgitte Nielsen and Kenneth Melchior were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors
- Malou Aamund was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors
- PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company’s auditors in accordance with the Audit Committee’s recommendation
- Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Vinge Frederiksen as Chairman and Mette Maix as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors
Authorisation to acquire treasury shares
- The general meeting granted authorisation to the Board of Directors to let the Company acquire treasury shares for up to 10% of its share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting, always provided that the Company’s holding of treasury shares may at no time exceed 10% of the share capital. The purchase price may not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the date of purchase
Proposals by the Board of Directors
- The proposals under agenda items 10.a and 10.b were withdrawn by the Board of Directors
- Authorisation was granted to the chairman of the Annual General Meeting to file the adopted resolutions with the Danish Business Authority
Allerød, 29 June 2023
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Matas A/S
Lars Vinge Frederiksen
Chairman of the Board of Directors
For further information, please contact:
Per Johannesen Madsen
CFO
Phone. +45 48 16 55 55
Attachment
