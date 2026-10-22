Procter & Gamble Aktie

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WKN: 852062 / ISIN: US7427181091

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22.10.2026 13:36:05

Procter & Gamble Boosts FY27 All-in-sales Growth Outlook; Stock Up 3.3% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 on Thursday, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) raised its all-in sales growth guidance for the full-year 2027, while maintaining its annual Earnings, core net earnings and organic sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings per share to grow 1 to 5 percent from the base fiscal 2026 earnings of $6.62 per share, implying earnings in the range of $6.69 to $6.95 per share.

P&G also still expects its core net earnings per share growth in a range of 0 to 3 percent from the base fiscal 2026 core earnings of $6.89 per share, implying core net earnings in the range of $6.89 to $7.11 per share.

Further, the company now expects full-year all-in sales growth of 2 to 4 percent and organic sales growth of 1 to 3 percent, reflecting the acquisition of Thorne as of October 1, 2026. Previously, the company expected all-in sales growth of 1 to 3 percent

P&G continues to expect adjusted free cash flow productivity of 85% to 90% and expects to pay around $10 billion in dividends and to repurchase $5 billion of common shares in fiscal 2027.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, PG is trading on the NYSE at $162.00, up $5.11 or 3.26 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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