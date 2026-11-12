Procter & Gamble vs. Starbucks: Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Choosing between Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) requires balancing the steady reliability of essential household goods against the growth potential of a global coffee recovery story.

Procter & Gamble serves billions with daily necessities, while Starbucks relies on brand loyalty in the premium beverage market. Both companies face distinct macroeconomic shifts as they aim to deliver value heading into 2027.

Procter & Gamble operates as a global leader in consumer packaged goods, selling trusted brands across categories like beauty, grooming, and home care. The company reaches customers through diverse channels, including grocery stores and digital commerce. A significant portion of its sales comes from mass merchandisers, and Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) accounts for nearly 16% of total net sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, especially since the top ten customers represent roughly 43% of its sales.

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