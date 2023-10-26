Procure IT Names Former RapidScale COO/CTO William H. Hiatt to Head Operations

25-Year Technology Veteran Brings Experience Building Global Enterprise Architecture, Professional Service, Managed Service and Software Teams.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procure IT, a game-changing data-driven IT procurement company, announced today that it has named William H. Hiatt, a 25-year technology industry veteran and former Co-founder and COO/CTO of RapidScale, as Managing Partner and head of the company's operations.

In his new role, Hiatt oversees the implementation and management of Procure IT's business strategy, including capital investments in technology and human resources to meet targets for growth and profitability.

"William Hiatt and I have worked together for 20-plus years, including building and exiting RapidScale," said Randy Jeter, Procure IT Co-founder and Managing Partner and former CEO of RapidScale. "William brings a rare combination of expertise in global enterprise architecture, security and compliance, professional and managed services processes, and finance required to build and operate an innovative IT procurement platform company. I'm excited to collaborate with him again to realize our shared vision to build Procure IT, the first data-driven IT 'procurement as a service' company."

Hiatt is an accomplished technology executive with more than 25 years of experience transforming organizations, ranging from startups to large global enterprises. Along with Jeter, Hiatt was part of the leadership team that grew managed cloud provider RapidScale from startup to its successful sale to Cox Communications in 2018. Previously, he held IT roles, such as Principal Architect for Bear Data Solutions Inc., Director of Infrastructure Engineering at Zumasys, and National Director of Advantage Solutions.

Uniquely, Hiatt brings in-depth technology, operations and finance backgrounds to his role with Procure IT. He has a Bachelor of Science from Chapman University and holds multiple IT certifications. His technical know-how has helped him to negotiate vendor relationships, resulting in significant incremental savings in capital and operating spend. And he has participated in fundraising rounds with angel and private equity investors. Hiatt has also built high-performance teams of diverse skill sets across multiple business units, fostering a positive company culture to drive employee retention and industry-leading customer satisfaction.

"Every business relies on technology, but it's becoming increasingly complex to source and manage," said Hiatt. "Procure IT combines people, processes and software into a ground-breaking solution to this widespread challenge. My role at Procure IT is to leverage my experience building and managing complex technology environments for global organizations to enable all our business customers — large and small — to affordably obtain and operate an IT Business Agility Framework to meet their needs as they change and grow. To realize our goal, I'm focusing on building Procure IT's tech stack, processes and team, including acquisitions and investments."

Procure IT raised initial funding of $4.8 million to create an industry-first platform for IT procurement, spend, performance and risk management.

