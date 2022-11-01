|
01.11.2022 07:00:14
Procurement and supply chain brought together under the new Chief Operations Officer
|
Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Procurement and supply chain brought together under the new Chief Operations Officer
The Zur Rose Group completed the operational integration of the medpex brand at the Heerlen facility at the end of October 2022 as planned. This is a significant milestone, allowing the Group to generate efficiency gains and savings totalling EUR 8 million per year as part of the EBITDA break-even programme. In addition to logistics and distribution, the operational focus will increasingly turn to procurement in future, resulting in a major contribution to improving the gross margin. With effect from 1 November 2022 these responsibilities will be taken on by Kaspar Niklaus, the new Chief Operations Officer and Member of the Executive Board. He succeeds Bernd Gschaider, who has decided to leave the Zur Rose Group to seek new professional challenges. CEO Walter Hess said Bernd Gschaider managed and organised logistics processes across the Group with great technical skill for two and a half years. Under his leadership the new logistics centre in Heerlen was built and came into operation in summer 2022. The successful completion of this major project laid the foundations for the integration of the medpex brand. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board would like to thank Bernd Gschaider for his valuable contribution and wish him all the best for the future.
His successor is Kaspar Niklaus, who joined the Zur Rose Group in April 2022 as Chief Transformation Officer and in that role managed the medpex integration project. A Swiss citizen, he is 54 years old and has extensive experience in wholesaling and retailing. In his previous position he spent seven years as Managing Director of the pharmaceutical company Phoenix Switzerland; before that he held senior positions at de Sede, Valora and Coop. He holds a degree in agronomy from ETH Zurich and a Master of Business Administration and Informatics from Rotterdam School of Management. Walter Hess commented: We are delighted to have gained a proven manager in the shape of Kaspar Niklaus as Chief Operations Officer. His impressive track record and sector expertise will help us combat the trend in our markets by driving ahead and capturing the scope for optimisation in procurement and the supply chain in an even more targeted manner.
Investors and analyst contact
Media contact
Agenda
Zur Rose Group
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zur Rose Group AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 60
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 724 08 14
|Internet:
|www.zurrosegroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1475963
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1475963 01-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zur Rose AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Procurement and supply chain brought together under the new Chief Operations Officer (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Zusammenführung von Procurement und Supply Chain unter neuem Chief Operations Officer (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|Zur Rose Group announces results of Tender Offer (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|Zur Rose Group gibt Resultate des Rückkaufangebots bekannt (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|Zur Rose-Aktien verlieren: Jefferies reduziert Kursziel von Zur Rose deutlich (dpa-AFX)
|
20.10.22
|Zur Rose-Gruppe liegt nach den ersten neun Monaten mit Umsatz und EBITDA am oberen Ende der Zielsetzung 2022 (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|After the first nine months, the Zur Rose Group is at the upper end of targets for revenue and EBITDA for 2022 (EQS Group)
|
07.10.22
|Zur Rose Group gibt vorläufige Resultate und Verlängerung des Rückkaufangebots bekannt (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Zur Rose AGmehr Analysen
|25.10.22
|Zur Rose Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.10.22
|Zur Rose Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.10.22
|Zur Rose Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.22
|Zur Rose Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.10.22
|Zur Rose Sell
|UBS AG
|25.10.22
|Zur Rose Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.10.22
|Zur Rose Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.10.22
|Zur Rose Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.22
|Zur Rose Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.10.22
|Zur Rose Sell
|UBS AG
|20.10.22
|Zur Rose Add
|Baader Bank
|20.10.22
|Zur Rose Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.10.22
|Zur Rose Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.09.22
|Zur Rose Add
|Baader Bank
|02.09.22
|Zur Rose Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.10.22
|Zur Rose Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.10.22
|Zur Rose Sell
|UBS AG
|12.10.22
|Zur Rose Sell
|UBS AG
|13.09.22
|Zur Rose Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.08.22
|Zur Rose Sell
|UBS AG
|24.10.22
|Zur Rose Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.10.22
|Zur Rose Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.22
|Zur Rose Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.10.22
|Zur Rose Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.10.22
|Zur Rose Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zur Rose AG
|91,60
|0,00%