Product Liability Leader Shook Deepens Trial Bench in Northeast

PHILADELPHIA, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its well-established global reputation in product liability litigation, Shook, Hardy & Bacon welcomes the addition of a select group of trial attorneys with proven records serving pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in complex product liability and commercial matters. The new team, which is based in Philadelphia, will advocate for clients nationally in high-stakes litigation, as well as business disputes, class action and other areas.

The four new partners who joined on March 1, 2020 are Bob Limbacher, Eben Flaster, Adam Tolin, and Margaret O'Neill. Bob Limbacher is known for his extensive pharmaceutical MDL experience. Eben Flaster is recognized as an authority on pharmaceutical regulatory and sales and marketing issues, and co-chaired his prior firm's Product Liability Practice. Adam Tolin has extensive trial experience in pharmaceutical and commercial litigation, and Margaret O'Neill focuses her practice in pharmaceutical product liability defense and is active in DRI's Drug & Medical Device Committee. The Philadelphia addition allows the firm to serve health, science and technology companies from 15 distinct markets worldwide and continues growth in a crucial geographic area for Shook clients.

"We are expanding to meet the needs of clients, many whom are headquartered in the Northeast," stated Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough, who divides her time between Washington, D.C. and Kansas City. "With evolving regulatory standards and increasingly complex legal matters, this group will help our clients seek the best solutions through often contentious disputes."

Last year, Shook in Philadelphia and in Boston welcomed a large group of environmental and toxic tort litigation attorneys as the firm continues its growth its Northeast presence.

"We are really pleased to bring this highly skilled product liability and commercial litigation team to Shook and the growing Philadelphia office," stated Shook's Philadelphia Managing Partner Sean Wajert. "I have personally known Bob, Eben and Adam for years and the level of work they provide to very sophisticated clients. They are a natural fit for our firm."

New Attorneys in Philadelphia:

Partner Bob Limbacher serves as lead trial counsel and defends product liability and complex litigation claims against pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. Limbacher held senior management positions at his two prior firms.

Partner Eben Flaster has been actively involved in many of the highest profile pharmaceutical litigations over the last two decades and brings extensive experience defending pharmaceutical, biotech and other large clients in product liability litigation. He served as co-chair of his prior firm's product liability practice.

Partner Adam Tolin brings significant trial experience representing companies in product liability and complex commercial litigation. He served as trial counsel in a $1 billion complex commercial arbitration and second-chaired a product liability trial.

Partner Margaret O'Neill represents clients in product liability defense involving pharmaceutical and medical devices, and also has significant experience defending design defect claims involving material handling equipment. A previous secondment at a Fortune 500 energy company provides her with insight on the needs of large clients.

Associate Brian Lands helps defend corporate clients in complex litigation with an emphasis on pharmaceutical product liability matters.

Associate Katelyn Romeo concentrates her practice on pharmaceutical mass tort litigation and commercial litigation.

"Sean, Eben, Adam and I practiced together at another large firm years ago and are like-minded in our approach to client service and philosophy," said Limbacher. "Our team is very excited about joining Shook with its global product liability reputation, especially in bet-the-company matters."

Shook Partners Walt Cofer and Alicia Donohue co-lead the firm's Product Liability Litigation Practice. The firm has successfully handled product liability cases in state and federal courts and administrative tribunals across the country. Cofer and Donohue oversee a team of Shook lawyers, and analysts who monitor industry trends and legislative and regulatory developments.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 15 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

