Product Recall: Select Units of PC® Cordless Glass Electric Kettle

BRAMPTON, ON, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Out of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select PC® Cordless Glass Electric Kettle, 1.7 litre, with the UPC number 058703098701 and model number PC 3718. Only the products with the following date codes are affected by this recall: 3218, 1218, 3917, 1718. There is a risk the handle could detach from the kettle.

The products were sold between Jan 1, 2018 and June 4, 2020 at the following stores:

Ontario: Fortinos®, Independent®, Loblaws®, Real Canadian Superstore®, No Frills®, Valu-Mart®, Zehrs®, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores

Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore®, Dominion®, Independent ®, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores

Québec: Axep®, Maxi®, Provigo®, Intermarche®, Pharmaprix and affiliated independent stores

West: Extra Foods®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Wholesale Club®, No Frills®, Independent®, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The safety of customers is our top concern.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited