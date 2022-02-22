PROFESSIONAL AXIE INFINITY TOURNAMENT RETURNS WITH ROAD TO GALAXIE CUP 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GalAxie Cup returns with Road to GalAxie Cup 2022, a 3-stage progressive tournament towards the main event in November this year. With South East Asia leading esports marketing agency, The Gaming Company (TGC) once again partners with Axie Infinity gaming guilds, Hooga Gaming and Lorcan Gaming to present the professional Axie Infinity esports tournament with Stage 1 registrations opening globally today.

GalAxie Cup is the first-ever one of a kind Axie Infinity Tournament introduced to the world last year with a global esports format by the implementation of Axie Pool and a Pick-and-Ban phase. The turn-based strategy game features Axie NFTs and uses Ethereum-based cryptocurrency, AXS, and in-game currency Smooth Love Potion, SLP, which can be converted into fiat money.



As one of the leading esports marketing agencies, TGC has years of experience and multiple successful tournaments and events to its name. "After the immense success of the inaugural GalAxie Cup 2021 Axie Infinity tournament, we have been very excited to launch the new season, and this year, we look forward to continuing in elevating the esports experience for players within the crypto space. It will also provide more opportunities to nurture up-and-coming talents," shared Adrian Gaffor, Group Chief Executive Officer of The Gaming Company.

"We are more than excited to be launching the second season of the Galaxie Cup. The overwhelming response from the first Galaxie Cup is evidence that competitive gaming is still the way to go. Together with The Gaming Company and Lorcan Guild, we can expect more exciting things to come. Let's make Galaxie Cup Season 2 an unforgettable one," added Khai Chun of Hooga Gaming.

This year, GalAxie Cup 2022 will be divided into 3 Stages (Road To GalAxie Cup 2022) and 1 Grand Finale (GalAxie Cup 2022). Each of these 3 Stages will have a registration period, open qualifiers, and playoffs. The prize pool for each individual stage (Road To GalAxie Cup 2022) is 150AXS. Launching a new structure, the GalAxie Cup Circuit Points will be introduced to determine players who will qualify to play for the Grand Finale of GalAxie Cup 2022. Additionally, there will be a new drafting format to keep things competitive in the GalAxie Cup ecosystem.

Registration period for Stage 1 opens today, 22nd February, while open qualifier will be held on 16th March. Playoffs will be held on 23rd and 24th March. Registration periods for Stage 2 and Stage 3 will be announced after the conclusion of Road To GalAxie Cup Stage 1. Registration for Stage 1 of Road To GalAxie is open now until 9 March 2022. For sign-ups and further information regarding Road To GalAxie Cup 2022, visit http://www.galaxiecup.com .

About The Gaming Company (TGC)

The Gaming Company is one of the leading marketing agencies in the esports industry across Southeast Asia. Since its inception in 2014, TGC offers 360-degree solutions which includes digital, creative, content, marketing and promotion, live production, event and talent management. With vast experience in esports, TGC's clientele ranges from both local and international brands such as Tencent, Hewlett Packard, Riot Games, Mountain Dew, and Nivea.

About Hooga Gaming

Hooga Gaming is a web3 Gaming Guild that focuses on spearheading the evolution of GameFi through competitive gaming. Hooga's core focus is to bring in the competitive element in web3 games to maximize the experience of players venturing into the web3 gaming scene.

About Lorcan

Open-minded and opportunistic, Lorcan is an advocate of the NFT play-to-earn scene. Consequently, Lorcan believes in the importance of a healthy community and strives to offer tons of opportunities, be it toward players or investors.

