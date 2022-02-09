PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES WOLF SPIRIT'S PUNCHER'S CHANCE® BOURBON AS OFFICIAL WHISKEY PARTNER

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest-growing and most-innovative sports league, today announced a partnership deal with Wolf Spirit to name Puncher's Chance® Bourbon as the official spirits partner of the PFL. As part of the deal, Puncher's Chance will sponsor all PFL Regular Season events on ESPN networks and streaming platforms and be served in the VIP Lounge at Season events. Additionally, Puncher's Chance will present "Upset of the Night" across all PFL social media channels and a highly recognized PFL athlete will also serve as a brand ambassador for the spirit throughout the season.

Puncher's Chance Kentucky Straight Bourbon is a five- and six-year-old blend of fine whiskies. Inspired by two great American traditions – whiskey and fighting for what you believe in – Puncher's Chance from Wolf Spirit out of Eugene, Oregon was created for the whiskey curious who appreciate an approachable knockout bourbon with finesse.

The brand name of Puncher's Chance is a boxing reference, denoting that almost anyone is possible of a knockout punch, no matter the odds – particularly if that punch is delivered with perfect balance. Puncher's Chance comes housed in a jet-black, screen-printed bottle with a gentle fade at the bottom to reveal the amber liquid within. The brand's tiger mascot, a common symbol in boxing and MMA fighting, prowls the label.

"The Professional Fighters League is excited to partner with Puncher's Chance Kentucky Straight Bourbon for the upcoming PFL Regular Season," said PFL CRO Jon Tuck. "The PFL and Wolf Spirit both know the power of a knockout punch, and we look forward to delivering premium experiences featuring Puncher's Chance to our audiences."

"Our partnership with the Professional Fighters League is perfectly aligned for Puncher's Chance, as our name and bottle design are an homage to the fighting spirit found within the MMA and boxing communities," said Umberto Luchini, Founder of Wolf Spirit. "We see a tremendous opportunity to expose our great American spirit to PFL's vast fanbase through an integrated approach – from pouring rights in the VIP Lounges to in-store activations to leveraging PFL talent for social promotion. We will also debut our first-ever television spot on ESPN in March timed to coincide with the MMA season."

In 2021 PFL concluded a successful third season as six fighters earned world championships and $1 million each in prize money at the PFL World Championship, MMA's biggest night, on October 27. The league has seen 100 percent audience growth in 2021 and added leading brands to its blue-chip sponsorship portfolio, with more world-class talent and events coming to MMA fans across the globe this year.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III and Movlid Khaybulaev. With live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms, a portfolio of blue-chip brand partners, and backing from major institutional and high-profile individual investors, PFL is accelerating its global expansion to deliver a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

