PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE PARTNERS WITH SPORTSICON TO CREATE THE PFL METAVERSE EXPERIENCE

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced a partnership with SportsIcon, the NFT platform for athletes and collectors, to create the PFL MMA Metaverse. The cutting-edge collaboration will be an extension of the world's No. 2 MMA league into web3 and allow it to engage with fans in new and immersive ways.

SportsIcon, a leading NFT platform dedicated to sports collectibles, will create a sports universe around the PFL and its world-class fighters for the MMA company's dedicated fanbase, the youngest in sports and web3 natives.

"I am excited to announce the Professional Fighters League is partnering with industry leader SportsIcon to create the PFL's innovative MMA Metaverse experience for fans around the world," said PFL CRO Jon Tuck. "The PFL's new Metaverse platform will drive increased fan engagement as well as provides league sponsors with organic activation opportunities within this new and interactive space."

"SportsIcon is a leading Web3 innovator dedicated to sport. We have a mission to bring fans closer to the sport they love, be that through NFTs, the Sports Metaverse, or supporting Future Icons. We are delighted to partner with the PFL, an incredibly forward-thinking organisation crafting the future of MMA for fans, fighters and brands." SportsIcon Co-Founder and COO, Alexi Yovanoff. "We are thrilled to get going and bring the best of Web3 to the PFL family."

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to MMA fans around the world.

About Professional Fighters League

PFL airs the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed worldwide to 160 countries, with partners including Channel 4, DirecTV, RMC Sport, Eurosport, Sky Sports, and more. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, US Marine Corps, and more. PFL is backed by major investors including Ares Capital, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

About SportsIcon

SportsIcon is a leading Web3 innovator creating NFTs with the greatest athletes of all time, allowing any athlete and creator in the world to set up a profile and mint NFTs directly onto the Flow Blockchain.

Through Future Icons, fans can invest in the next generation of athletes who could change the world and take a share of their earnings.

The Sports Metaverse is a digital world devoted entirely to sports. For the first time in history the biggest sports stars, brands and clubs are together in one place. Built by SportsIcon and industry veterans from Sony, Doom, Playstation Home and Nvidia, Sports Metaverse allows you to trade NFTs, buy and develop land, interact with iconic sportspeople in 3D and visit stadiums in the metaverse.

SportsIcon is backed by rapper turned investor Nas, Dapper Labs, Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou, Youtube Founder Chad Hurley, WndrCo, Elefund, ex NBA star Andrew Bogut and many others.

Twitter: @SportsIcon

Insta: @_sportsicon_

SportsMetaverse.co

SportsIcon.com

