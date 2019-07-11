Professional football player, Keisuke Honda, launches official YouTube channel in collaboration with CastingAsia Creators Network

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyMind Group, a technology company that provides software for the advertising, influencer marketing, and human resource industries, has today announced the appointment of professional football player, Keisuke Honda, as an advisor to AnyMind Group. KSK Angel Fund, a fund led by Honda, will become a strategic investor of AnyMind Group.

As part of the agreement, CastingAsia , an influencer marketing technology business under AnyMind Group, will also support Honda's Facebook and Instagram activities and launch his official YouTube channel through a collaboration with the CastingAsia Creators Network .

Starting off as an influencer marketing platform that helps marketers to discover, manage and track influencer marketing activity, CastingAsia recently acquired influencer network Moindy Digital, and with the combined influencer, creator and talent pool, launched the CastingAsia Creators Network . The CastingAsia Creators Network includes over 36,000 creators from 17* markets across Asia and the world, providing upcoming and established influencers and content creators with resources and support across channel monitoring and optimization, production and studio support, strategy consultation, and more.

"Influencers and creators are now living in a world where information is easily transmitted due to the rise in smartphone and social media usage in recent times. Similar to basketball players aspiring to play in the NBA, or football players like Keisuke Honda playing in foreign leagues, CastingAsia is driving impetus for a world where anyone can be a creator and go global. Attracting a personality like Keisuke Honda is justification towards our recent moves to empower influencers and creators to grow further. Ultimately, we're looking to provide the influencer marketing ecosystem with greater growth in Asia and the world," said Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group.

Honda is currently the head coach of Cambodia's national football team, has a professional sporting career spanning football teams in Asia, Europe and Central America, and was also part of the Japan national football team for the last three FIFA World Cups. Honda is also operating a football school with over 80 locations globally. In 2016, he started the KSK Angel Fund, which currently has investments in over 50 companies.

"There is no limit to myself, and I'm always looking for new challenges. I want to prove this through my YouTube channel, positively influencing people to challenge themselves further," said Honda.

# # #

About AnyMind Group

Previously operating as AdAsia Holdings, AnyMind Group was formed in January 2018 and is now the parent company of AdAsia Holdings, TalentMind and CastingAsia. AnyMind Group aims to provide industries, businesses and professionals with a suite of solutions to enable greater growth. Headquartered in Singapore, AnyMind Group has over 500 staff from 20 nationalities, across 13 offices in 11 markets. To date, AnyMind Group has raised a total funding of US$35.9 million, from investors including (but not limited to) LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI and JAFCO Asia.

About CastingAsia

CastingAsia is an influencer marketing technology business that provides marketers and influencers with one-stop solutions for further growth. The CastingAsia platform equips marketers with the ability to find, manage, communicate and gain insights into influencers and influencer marketing activities. This is complemented by local influencer marketing teams across 11 markets in Asia, and the CastingAsia Creators Network, an influencer network that provides influencers and content creators with resources and support for their influencer marketing activities.

About Keisuke Honda

Keisuke Honda is a professional football player, has represented Japan at three FIFA World Cups, and won the Most Valuable Player award in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup. Currently head coach for the Cambodia national football team, Honda has played for football teams across Asia, Europe and Central America. As an entrepreneur, Honda has started a football school with over 80 locations globally, and founded KSK Angel Fund, a personal investment fund. In 2018, he launched the Dreamers Fund with actor, Will Smith. He was appointed as a "Global Advocate for Youth" by the UN Foundation in 2016, and a "special researcher at MIT Media Lab".

*Number includes Asia Pacific and Japan, Australia and New Zealand, North America and certain markets in Europe

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190710/2521054-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181029/2281855-1LOGO

SOURCE AnyMind Group