Professional Golfer Dustin Johnson and LA Rams' Jalen Ramsey Deepen the Investor Bench for OxeFit as Digital Fitness Leader Achieves Record Growth

The athletes join other notable investors including, Dallas Cowboys' Quarterback Dak Prescott, former Los Angeles Dodger Matt Kemp and Toronto Raptors' Thaddeus Young

Funds aim to support OxeFit's focus to bring AI-driven fitness and health system XS1 to consumer homes

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity athletes continue to drive the demand for at-home fitness. Today, OxeFit, emerging leaders in integrated fitness experiences, announced pro Golfer Dustin Johnson and LA Rams' superstar Jalen Ramsey as the latest professional athlete investors for OxeFit, which launched its AI-powered total body at-home system, the XS1 in late 2021. After seeing significant interest in investment from pro athletes, OxeFit recently closed their A1 round, bringing the total company funding to over $35M as it surpasses its 2022 Q1 sales target.

Dustin and Jalen will join an elite rank of athletes who have trained on and backed OxeFit's systems, including Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott, Jason Witten and others. The new funds will be used to drive further production of the direct-to-consumer product, the XS1, and meet the growing consumer demand for smarter, at-home strength and cardio training. Dustin also becomes OxeFit's latest elite athlete added to the company's team of professional athlete investors, and will be sharing his journey as he evolves his personal fitness routine.

"Strength and fitness have always been a huge priority for me and have allowed me to truly rise to the top of my game. Consistency is key, whether at home or in the gym," said Johnson. "The OxeFit platform is unlike anything I've trained with before. Not only do I have options when it comes to strength and cardio, the XS1 gives me the data and feedback I need to keep improving every day."

"Those who know me know that training time is my time, including the off season. I'm also a big believer in the variety of workouts. The ability to mix strength and cardio in the same workout on the same machine is groundbreaking, and allows for more creativity in my daily workouts - which is what caught my attention with OxeFit," said Ramsey. "Both the commercial and consumer versions of the OxeFit systems give you everything you need to hit peak performance from the training facility or your living room."

OxeFit currently offers two products, the XP1 and XS1. The company launched the XP1 in April of 2021, a pro-grade system which is used by elite trainers, rehab facilities, professional athletes, universities and sports teams. OxeFit co-founder and CEO, Mohammed "Rab" Shanableh, knew that once a success with the pros, the system could then be extended to consumers looking for the ultimate in at-home fitness. Last December, the XS1 was launched as the industry's first AI-enabled cardio and strength training system in a single at-home workout experience.

"We're excited by the support of the pro athlete community. Adding Dustin and Jalen to our team of investors further validates the need - and excitement - for smarter, more diverse, at-home fitness systems," said Shanableh. "From day one, we've been committed to bringing professional-level workouts to consumer homes in an incredibly unique way."

About OxeFit

OxeFit is a digital fitness and technology company that produces the XP1 and XS1, first-of-their-kind strength training systems, revolutionizing the world of connected fitness through advanced robotics and artificial intelligence. By harnessing data-driven workout programs, the XP1 and XS1's computer-controlled weight loads allow for variable resistance training while state-of-the-art technology captures data and monitors form to identify weaknesses and potential for injury. Included in the OxeFit ecosystem is a library of engaging content, which seeks to bring a new element of connectivity to the fitness community. OxeFit is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit oxefit.com.

