Professional Physical Therapy Announces New Partnership with Hyperice

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyperice products include a range of vibration, percussive, and thermal rehabilitation technology that complement the efforts of physical therapy for faster and more effective recovery.

The affiliation will promote the proper application of Hyperice's ice, heat, and percussive rehabilitation products alongside physical therapy. Leaders in physical therapy and sports rehabilitation, Professional will support patients with the opportunity to experience and learn proper use of the products in-clinic or via telehealth, and provide the ability to purchase for at-home use. The partnership will include education and instructional content from the clinical team at Professional Physical Therapy.

Professional's Orthopedic Residency Director Frank Hoeffner remarks on the new affiliation, "This partnership with Hyperice will provide our patients and clinicians with cutting-edge recovery technology. Whether for at-home use or in one of our clinics, Hyperice technology will be a welcome addition to assist our patients in reaching their goals."

"As the premier provider of outpatient physical therapy and sports medicine in the Tri-State and New England regions, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Hyperice," says Professional Physical Therapy CEO Dan Dourney. "Their product line blends seamlessly with our core business and patient population, which will enhance our patients' recovery and outcomes."

"It's extremely exciting to see a leader like Professional take our technology and innovate the way they provide care. We see a tremendous opportunity to enhance and connect the care provided in-clinic, via telehealth and at home," says Hyperice Director of Physical Therapy and Chiropractic Eric Fernandez. "Hyperice is on a mission to enable everyone on the planet to move better and live a more fulfilled life. We develop state-of-the-art technology to help decrease injury, optimize performance, and enhance recovery to fulfill this mission."

About Hyperice

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how into industries such as fitness, e-sports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. With its recent acquisition of NormaTec Recovery systems, two category leaders joined forces to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions by adding cutting-edge compression systems to its recovery lineup.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals. Service offerings include telehealth, in-home physical therapy, and outpatient physical, hand, and occupational therapy in over 180 clinics throughout the Northeast.

