Professional PT Adds 3 New Clinics as Part of New Partnership Program

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation, has opened 3 new locations since the start of 2022. All were opened under a new partnership program that gives a unique affiliation solution to PTs who are vested in ownership and operations that expand patient access to world-class patient care.

Professional Physical Therapy grew in Massachusetts with the opening of 2 new locations in Waltham and Newburyport and a 3rd location was added in Lodi, New Jersey.

Newburyport, MA : Clinic Director David McGinty PT, DPT, opened February 28 , located on 112 Parker Street

: Clinic Director David McGinty PT, DPT, opened , located on 112 Parker Street Lodi, NJ : Clinic Director Michael Camacho , PT, DPT, OCS, opened March 28 , located on 121 South Main Street

: Clinic Director , PT, DPT, OCS, opened , located on 121 South Main Street Waltham, MA : Clinic Director David Melchiorri , PT, DPT, OCS, FAAAOMPT, opened April 11 , located on 475 Winter Street

"Our new partnership program is a win, win, win. Patients have even better access to excellent care, clinicians have a chance to grow their career and share in the business results, and Professional is able to partner and support great talent as we expand," remarks Greg Meadows, VP Human Resources.

In addition to physical therapy these clinics offer a wide range of specialty services including, graston/IASTM, hip specialists, MACI, PACER, BFRT, spine specialists, TMJ therapy, manual therapies, vestibular and work conditioning services. Specialty services will vary by location.

As Professional Physical Therapy continues to serve as an essential business throughout the Northeast, in addition to a focus on provided best in class patient care, expansion and growth are still among the top priorities for its leadership. Professional's latest openings reflect their ongoing commitment to providing world-class patient care.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York Metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals in over 190 clinics throughout the Northeast.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-pt-adds-3-new-clinics-as-part-of-new-partnership-program-301532233.html

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy