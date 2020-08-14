Professional Realty Services International Ranked on INC Magazine's List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for the 5th Time

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INC. Magazine ranked Professional Realty Services International as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies In America for the 5th time on its 39th annual INC. 500 (and subsequently the INC. 5000), the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the INC. 500/5000.

"For Professional Realty Services to be recognized as part of INC. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies in America for the 5th time is an amazing honor, but it's just the beginning." said JW Webb, Professional Realty Services International's Founder and CEO. "Over the last 10 years, the average real estate agent in America paid their Brokerage $185,000 to $235,000 on a 70/30 split. Real estate professionals should be able to enjoy all of the tools and technologies they need to succeed, and they should be able to expect world class service, support and free education, without getting gouged with disproportionate commission splits."

"We call the real estate professionals in our organization Partners ... for a reason. It's a completely different mindset."

"I am humbled to say that we are 1,000 Agent Partners strong. Tomorrow, who knows. But I do know that I will never stop. And no matter what other Brokers who don't know me have to say, I will never, ever, ever quit. It is an honor to serve our Agent Partners!"

This honor from INC. Magazine shows that Professional Realty Services is emerging as a leader in the real estate industry.

About Professional Realty Services International:

Founded in Spokane, Washington in 2005, Professional Realty Services has an agent-centric company culture that views its agents as Business Partners and empowers them to build their business on their own terms by providing extremely competitive commission structures, cutting edge systems, technologies and world-class broker support. The company now manages offices and brokers in over 150 markets throughout North America.

In 2015, INC 500 recognized Professional Realty Services as the #7 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America and the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in the Northwestern United States. Professional Realty Services has been ranked by INC. Magazine 5 times.

To learn more about Professional Realty Services International, visit ProfessionalRealtyServices.com.

