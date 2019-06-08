Professor Beverley Hunt Recognized as Officer of the Most Excellence Order of the British Empire for Service to Medicine

Award highlights Hunt's commitment to thrombosis global awareness and prevention

LONDON, June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrombosis UK and the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) welcome today's announcement by Her Majesty the Queen that Professor Beverley Hunt has been awarded an Officer of the Most Excellence Order of the British Empire in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2019. The award recognizes Hunt's service to medicine.

Hunt is an internationally recognized expert in thrombosis and acquired bleeding disorders. In addition to her role as Consultant in Thrombosis and Haemostasis at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, Hunt is Professor of Thrombosis and Haemostasis at King's College London, and is Steering Committee Chair of the internationally acclaimed World Thrombosis Day campaign, a patient-centric thrombosis awareness program of the ISTH that achieved more than 3 billion impressions in 2018.

"I can think of few more inspiring women in the international field of thrombosis and haemostasis than Beverley. She has been instrumental in raising the global profile of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and also postpartum haemorrhage and women's health issues in the field," said ISTH President Claire McLintock. "Beverley is a unique talent, a thoughtful and intelligent clinician scientist, and a very caring doctor who always keeps the needs of her patients in focus. I am immensely proud to call her my friend and to be one of her many global colleagues."

A champion of clinical and patient education, Hunt founded the charity Thrombosis UK in 2002 (formerly known as Lifeblood), which in 2010 successfully secured the introduction of mandated risk assessment of VTE for all hospitalized patients in England. This single change in national practice resulted in a ten-year reduction in hospital-acquired VTE deaths after hospital admission by 15.4 percent.

Thrombosis UK was named "Health Charity of the Year 2010" and "Patient Group of 2010" in recognition of its efforts in England. Today, it is a medium-sized charity with a strong focus on increasing awareness, improving care and accelerating research for VTE.

Hunt is an Honorary President of VTE Ireland, a group working to improve care of patients with VTE in Ireland, and for the ISTH, is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to improve global VTE prevention. In addition to these achievements, Hunt continues to lead clinical and translational research efforts and has published more than 300 peer-reviewed publications throughout her career.

For information on Thrombosis UK, visit www.thrombosisuk.org. For information on the ISTH's World Thrombosis Day campaign, visit www.worldthrombosisday.org.

About Thrombosis UK

Thrombosis UK is a leader in: Identifying, Informing & Partnering with the National Health System (NHS), healthcare providers and individuals to work to improve prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and the management and care of unavoidable VTE events. Learn more at https://www.thrombosisuk.org/.

About World Thrombosis Day

Launched in 2014 and held annually on 13 October, World Thrombosis Day (WTD) aims to increase public, healthcare professional and health care systems' awareness of thrombosis and, ultimately, to reduce deaths and disabilities from thromboembolic disease through a greater awareness of its causes, risk factors, signs and symptoms, and evidence-based prevention and treatment. WTD's mission supports the World Health Assembly's global target of reducing premature deaths by non-communicable disease by 25 percent by 2025, as well as the WHO global action plan for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases in the 2013-2020 timeframe. Visit www.worldthrombosisday.org for more information and to get involved.

About the ISTH

Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. ISTH is an international professional membership organization with more than 5,000 clinicians, researchers and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 98 countries around the world. Among its highly regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs, research activities, meetings and congresses, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees and World Thrombosis Day on 13 October. Visit ISTH online at www.isth.org.

