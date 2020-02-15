Profile Defenders Owned by RMC LLC Official Transition Complete in Utah

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader and online reputation activist company Profile Defenders has completed their ownership transition to the Silicon Slopes Utah based corporation RMC LLC (The Reputation Management Company) as of earlier this year. Prior to this the business was focused on the east coast in Washington, D.C. and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The transition started with the parent company RMC LLC absorbing domains related and owned by the Profile Defenders entities which included removenames.com and profiledefenders.com. Transitioning to the Salt Lake City area has been a welcome move where full time employees work in Lindon, Utah with the presence of Podium.com one of the fastest growing tech companies in the world which focuses exclusively on review management services. Profile Defenders provides services for data privacy removal, guaranteed removals and deletions, reputation defender style suppression, reputation monitoring, and review management and has been profitable since inception a trend among the Silicon Slopes companies.

The online cyber maids have relationships with webmasters and the ability to remove over 500,000 unwanted webpages from the internet helping those who want to protect their image through the use of online public relations.

The announcement of their current location comes on the heels of multiple Silicon Slopes companies utilizing the reputation repair services. Profile Defenders now operating and being owned by the RMC LLC brand of companies operates in the Canopy office park at the northern end of Silicon Slopes. Other notable silicon slopes companies that have a local presence or headquarters in the area include Adobe, Ancestry.com, Authorize.net, Domo, Microsoft, Oracle, Facebook, Qualtrics, SanDisk, and many more showcasing that the Salt Lake City, Utah is a great place for growing businesses in the tech space with an inviting ecosystem.



About Profile Defenders



Profile Defenders was started in 2011 and has focused on helping individuals and businesses who have been defamed online. The initial focus was on suppression services and removals of false search results. They have been featured prominently in the Wall Street Journal, Sun-Sentinel, Baltimore Sun, Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes, The Denver Post, LA Times, and many more for their innovative work in the industry and is proud to be absorbed by it's new parent The Reputation Management Company.

