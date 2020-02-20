PROFILE Products LLC Acquires HydroStraw, LLC

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PROFILE Products LLC, a provider of environmentally friendly soil, water and vegetation management solutions, today announced the acquisition of the erosion control and seed businesses of HydroStraw, LLC. The transaction includes all HydroStraw erosion control and seed product lines, as well as the company's Rockford, Washington, production plant/distribution center and employees. The acquisition will strengthen Profile's ability to meet a wide variety of customers' product and service needs.

In addition, Profile® gains new manufacturing and distribution capabilities in a strategically important market with the acquisition of HydroStraw's facility in Washington.

"The strategic operational location will support Profile's ability in the western United States to further develop fiber manufacturing and rolled erosion control product technologies while increasing production capabilities as we continue to expand our business," said Jim Tanner, president and CEO of Profile Products.

The acquisition augments Profile's industry-leading erosion control technologies with HydroStraw's hydraulic mulches, equipment and seed businesses, complementing Profile's broad range of products including Flexterra® High Performance-Flexible Growth Medium® (HP-FGM®), ProGanics® Biotic Soil Media™ (BSM™) and base mulch hydroseeding solutions. HydroStraw's products also align with Profile's environmentally friendly approach to erosion control by offering non-toxic and biodegradable solutions.

These new products join Profile's extensive, global portfolio, which also includes leading technologies for landscaping, sports field conditioning, horticulture mixes, and golf course construction and maintenance.

"HydroStraw has established a strong market presence with products, service and technology that fit well with our product portfolio and our corporate culture," Tanner said. "By combining our respective products and technology, this acquisition advances our mission of delivering a full range of solutions and services to assist customers with their turf establishment and erosion control requirements."

The transaction closed on February 20, 2020. Financial details were not disclosed.

About PROFILE Products LLC

Based in Buffalo Grove, Ill., PROFILE Products LLC offers environmentally sound, site-specific solutions for soil modification, horticultural production, erosion control and plant establishment. As the leading manufacturer of hydraulically applied mulch and additives, horticulture substrates, as well as biotic and ceramic conditioners to amend soil, Profile offers on-site solutions and consultation to architects, land planners, contractors, developers and municipalities. Their team of agronomists, engineers and industry experts is supported through a worldwide network of experienced distributors. Profile … Solutions for your Environment™. For more information call (800) 508-8681, email info@profileproducts.com or visit profileproducts.com.

About HydroStraw, LLC

HydroStraw, LLC is a manufacturer of straw based erosion control products with specific focus on the innovative erosion control technologies and seed business, Summit Seed. The company is headquartered in Rockford, WA. For more information, visit hydrostraw.com.

